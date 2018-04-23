× Officials: 34 Complex fire about 94 percent contained after rainfall

WOODWARD, Okla. – While rain brought much-needed relief to firefighters in western Oklahoma, they are not out of the woods yet.

For the past two weeks, firefighters from across the country have been battling the 34 Complex fire in Woodward County. The blaze began on April 12 as three fires in Woodward and Harper counties subsequently burned together as a result of the high winds and low humidity.

As strong winds continued to push the fires toward dry grasses and brush, firefighters from across the country came to help. Fire crews and equipment from Georgia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Washington, California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia, Mississippi, and Louisiana came to fight the blaze.

In all, the 34 Complex fire has burned 62,481 acres.

Following the rainfall on Saturday, crews say the fire is about 94 percent contained.

While most of the fire is contained, fire officials say they are still patrolling fire lines to make sure it doesn’t spread. Oklahoma Forestry Services says they will continue to downsize the number of out-of-state firefighters so they can return to their home units.

Officials say the Rhea Fire in Dewey County was about 70 percent contained. It has burned nearly 289,000 acres.