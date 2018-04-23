Oklahoma City couple arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping repo man

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City couple was arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping the man who was trying to repossess their vehicle.

On April 21, a man went to repossess a vehicle in the 4700 block of Cinderella Rd.

The man told police the couple, identified as Bryan Zackery and Labranda Gaines, had not made payments on the vehicle, so he was there to take it back.

He said everything seemed to be going fine until Zackery pulled out a gun and pointed it out him.

The man said Zackery then pistol-whipped him on the left side of his face.

Zackery and Gaines allegedly tried to drive away in the vehicle that was being repossessed, but were unsuccessful.

The couple then drove away in a black Monte Carlo.

Police located the black Monte Carlo near S.E. 40th and Madera Blvd. and took the two suspects into custody.

Zackery was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Gaines was booked into jail for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.