Pleasant Monday with highs in the low 70s
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up store if someone didn’t sell him weed

Posted 10:09 am, April 23, 2018, by

Cameron Taylor, Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up a local store if someone didn’t sell him marijuana.

On April 20, a woman called police to say one of her Facebook friends had just threatened to blow up a local store.

Cameron Damien Taylor, 26, allegedly posted to Facebook “I gotta drug problem … that problem being that I don’t  any fu***** drug!! Somebody sell me some weed before I blow up a Crest or Walmart Shopping Center or some sh**,” a police report states.

One of Taylor’s Facebook friends saw the post and reported it to police.

Taylor was later arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for making a bomb threat or conveying information known to be false.