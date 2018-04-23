× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up store if someone didn’t sell him weed

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up a local store if someone didn’t sell him marijuana.

On April 20, a woman called police to say one of her Facebook friends had just threatened to blow up a local store.

Cameron Damien Taylor, 26, allegedly posted to Facebook “I gotta drug problem … that problem being that I don’t any fu***** drug!! Somebody sell me some weed before I blow up a Crest or Walmart Shopping Center or some sh**,” a police report states.

One of Taylor’s Facebook friends saw the post and reported it to police.

Taylor was later arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for making a bomb threat or conveying information known to be false.