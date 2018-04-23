Police: Oklahoma man who hit woman with pickup “just cared about his truck”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman is recovering after a terrifying accident involving a drunk driver.

"Shortly before midnight, officers responded to an accident that was at S.W. 29th and Western," said Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Once on scene, officers discovered the driver of an SUV in a dire situation.

"It all started when a female ran out of gas and she was trying to push her car out of the roadway," Morgan said.

That's when a pick-up truck hit the SUV from behind, pinning her underneath the truck.

"Unfortunately, that pinned her underneath the second vehicle," Morgan said. "Firefighters were able to get her out. She was transported to a local hospital."

Miraculously, she only had minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the pick up, 36-year-old Arturo Saavedra, was giving officers on scene quite the struggle.

According to the police report, the suspect was "extremely aggravated, screaming and yelling." He told authorities he "didn't care about the girl and he just cared about his truck."

Saavedra was later booked into jail on multiple charges including DUI, driving without a license and failure to devote full-time and attention.

As for the victim, she's lucky to be alive.

"Officers that responded initially said that she was pinned and they had to wait for firefighters to be able to get her out from underneath the vehicle," Morgan said. "So, yeah, she's very fortunate."