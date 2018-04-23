Police searching for man accused of assault, kidnapping

PURCELL, Okla. – Authorities in Purcell are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted for assault and battery, and kidnapping.

Investigators with the Purcell Police Department say they are searching for 32-year-old Floyd Joseph Ball, Jr.

Officials say it all started on April 21 when the victim was abducted from a local Sonic restaurant by her former boyfriend, Floyd Ball, Jr.

Authorities say Ball drove to Moore and assaulted the victim during the trip along I-35. Once in Moore, the victim attempted to call 911 but Ball took her phone away from her.

The victim was ultimately able to convince Ball to take her back to Purcell. Once back in Purcell, the victim was able to get to a convenience store and call 911.

Investigators say the victim sustained substantial injuries during the alleged assault.

Now, authorities are searching for Ball.

He was last seen driving a 1999 green Toyota Camry with Oklahoma license plate “DYY804.” Officials say he has connections in Texas and may be on his way there.

If you see Ball, call 911 but do not approach him.