“There is no experience like this,” Hundreds of fans cheer on Thunder at drive-in watch party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NINNEKAH, Okla. - Hundreds of fans were watching the Thunder playoff game in Utah on the biggest of big screens.

Chief Drive-In Theatre in Ninnekah, just south of Chickasha, is the oldest drive-in the state. The screen measures 54 feet tall by 82 feet wide.

Open year round since 1949, they held their first “official” Thunder watch party on Monday night.

"It's exciting, very exciting," said owner Barbara Egbert. "We are big Thunder fans. We do this to bring the community together. That’s why it's free.”

Complete with Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Storm Chasers and Thunder Drummers, fans from all over the southwest part of Oklahoma were on hand for the larger than life festivities.

“There is no experience like this, if you love the Thunder," said Matthew Wilcox of Chickasha. "Man, can you watch it on a bigger screen than what we are gonna have tonight? No."