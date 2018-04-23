Waffle House murder suspect in custody

Authorities say they have arrested the man accused of fatally shooting four people inside of a Waffle House in Nashville

Travis Reinking, 29, was taken into custody Monday.

Other details were not immediately available.

What happened?

Reinking, 29, approached a Waffle House in Antioch around 3:23 a.m. Sunday and used an “assault-type rifle” to fatally shoot two people standing outside, according to Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron. Reinking, who was barely clothed at the time, then went inside the restaurant and continued firing, police said. Two victims inside were also fatally shot. Others were wounded, suffering cuts to their faces and bodies from shattered windows.

The shooting ended when a patron, James Shaw Jr., was able to wrestle the weapon away from the gunman, who then fled on foot.

Who is the suspected gunman?

Reinking is from Morton, Illinois. He moved to Tennessee in 2017.

According to police, Reinking was once arrested by the Secret Service for trespassing near the White House. He was charged with unlawful entry, an arrest report states, but had his charges dismissed after completing community service.

The FBI interviewed Reinking shortly after he completed the program and seized his guns. Authorities in Tazewell County, Illinois, later returned the seized weapons to Reinking’s father, who gave them back to his son, police said. One of those guns was the same AR-15-style rifle used in Sunday’s attack.

In May 2016, Reinking experienced a delusional episode in his hometown of Morton, according to a police report. He told first responders that he believed pop star Taylor Swift was stalking him. Reinking’s family also told police he had made comments about killing himself and owned several guns.

Who are the victims?

Authorities identified the victims as:

Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Joe R. Perez, 20, of Nashville.

Akilah Dasilva, 23, of Antioch.

DeEbony Groves, 21, of Gallatin.

What happened to the man who stopped the shooting?

The man who wrestled the gun away from Reinking and prevented him from killing more people doesn’t want to be called a hero.

James Shaw Jr. said he ambushed and wrestled Reinking to save himself.

“I’m a believer that everybody could do what I did,” Shaw told CNN affiliate WSMV-TV.

Shaw tackled Reinking as he was looking at his rifle and had stopped shooting.

“He decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away, tossed it over the counter. At that point, the gunman then fled,” said Aaron.

Shaw was grazed by a bullet on his elbow while grappling with the gunman. He also burned his right hand grabbing the barrel of the weapon.

The shooting didn’t stop Shaw from going to church with his father Sunday morning, hours after confronting the gunman. His hand could be seen wrapped in a bandage during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Shaw also created a GoFundMe page Sunday to assist the victims of the shooting, a GoFundMe spokeswoman told CNN. Within hours, the $15,000 goal had almost been met.

What’s happening now?

Reinking faces felony charges, including three counts of criminal homicide.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

UPDATE: Per @MNPDNashville, wanted Top 10 fugitive Travis Reinking is in custody. Thank you for helping to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/yt14w70NFq — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 23, 2018

This is a developing story.