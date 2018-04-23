× Alleged drunk driver arrested after crashing into woman pushing vehicle in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of drinking and driving was arrested after he crashed into a woman who was pushing her vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around midnight, police say a woman was pushing her SUV near S.W. 29th and Western when another vehicle crashed into the SUV from the other side.

During the crash, the truck ended up on top of the woman.

Officials initially said the woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition; however, officials have since said the woman is doing well and is expected to recover.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Arturo Saavedra, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and booked into jail for DUI, no state driver’s license, failure to devote full attention and being involved in an accident while intoxicated.

This is a developing story.