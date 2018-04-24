Banking vice president receives Brad Edwards Consumer Champion Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - On Monday, Oklahomans like James Giddings took full advantage of the free shredding provided by Midcon Data Services outside the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

“Of course, it's my personal property,” he said. “I don't want that just floating around out there [because] there are a lot of scams going on."

Inside, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced this year’s Brad Edwards Consumer Champion Award winner.

Sharon Lewis Williams, from BancFirst Oklahoma, spent more than three decades educating and protecting consumers and helping to make fraud victims whole again.

“Overwhelmed, just a little,” she said. “It's an incredible, incredible honor.”

Friends, family, and colleagues showed up to give their support.

Even a few past consumer champions were in attendance, like Elaine Dodd from the Oklahoma Banker’s Association.

“[Sharon] was my mentor when I first started in banking," Dodd said.

Just like Brad, Williams' light of consumer advocacy burns bright.

Brad's daughter, Ashton, traveled all of the way from her home in Utah to be there.

“It means a lot to keep his memory alive and for everyone here to carry on my father's passion and work, so thank all of you,” she said.

Williams is all in for the greater good.

“Too many victims, and even saving just one is a privilege,” she said.

