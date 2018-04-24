Bond revoked for accused Waffle House shooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The bond for accused Waffle House shooter, Travis Reinking, has been revoked following public outcry from the community.

Reinking was taken into custody Monday afternoon and charged with four counts of criminal homicide.

His bond was set at $2 million – which outraged many in the community. The District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday that his bond had been revoked.

Additional charges would also be considered in the case; however, specific details were not known.

The 29-year-old has been accused of killing four people inside a Waffle House early Sunday morning.

Taurean C. Sanderlin was an employee of the restaurant who was killed as he stood outside. Also killed outside was 20-year-old Joe R. Perez, of Nashville, who was a patron.

The third death at the scene was 21-year-old DeEbony Groves, of Gallatin. She was killed inside the restaurant. Groves was a student at Belmont University.

Akilah Dasilva, nicknamed Natrix, was passionate about his music and pursued a career in musical engineering at MTSU. He was wounded inside the restaurants and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.