Chickasha receives grant to outfit police officers with biohazard kits

CHICKASHA, Okla. – An Oklahoma police department received one of five grants to equipment their officers with biohazard equipment.

Officials say the Chickasha Police Department recently participated in a grant process with Aftermath, and was awarded one of five grants that were given to departments across the country.

The agency received 20 complete professional Personal Protective Equipment kits and will continue to receive 10 kits each quarter until they have 50 kits.

Each kit contains a bio-bag, a bio-suit, arm sleeves, two pairs of latex gloves, one pair of rubber gloves, a respiratory mask, safety goggles and shoe covers.

Officials say each officer is being assigned a kit to keep in their patrol unit in case they encounter a biohazard.