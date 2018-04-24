City council approves request to revoke/suspend bar’s license after illegal gambling, meth seizure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council approved the Oklahoma City Police Department’s request to file a complaint with the

Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission for suspension or revocation of the mixed beverage license at a local restaurant and bar.

The city council unanimously approved OKCPD Chief Bill Citty's request to file a complaint with the ABLE commission regarding illegal gambling at Big Dick's Roadhouse near I-40 and North Mustang Road.

"We receive a complaint, we do an investigation," Bill Citty told News 4. "In this case, there was some commercial gambling going on at the roadhouse."

Police then discovered eight slot machines and meth on the property, leading to an indictment against the owner of the establishment, Terry Lahti.

"The facility also has a mixed beverage license," Citty said. "The state law requires us, if we're going to petition to have the license pulled, which says, if you're in violation of other crimes and have a mixed beverage license, that your license can be revoked."

News 4 stopped by the establishment to speak with Lahti about the investigation, but they were closed despite normal operating hours.

This isn't Lahti's first run in with the law.

According to a police report from May, Lahti was arrested for several drug charges, receiving/concealing stolen property and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

In this case, he had the chance to cooperate with authorities and that didn't happen.

"A lot of the smaller operations, we'll investigate, and ask them to voluntarily comply and cease and desist those but, in this case, it continued," Citty said. "So, we will follow up on those investigations."