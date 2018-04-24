Cop apologizes to firefighter with ‘sorry I tased you’ cake

MAINEVILLE, Ohio – A police officer in Ohio who accidentally shocked a firefighter with a Taser has made amends with cake.

The Hamilton Township Police Department in Maineville, Ohio, outside Cincinnati, posted the story on its Facebook page on Saturday.

“Ofc. Workman was assisting our FD on an EMS call. When they arrived at the hospital an altercation ensued with the patient in the life squad,” the post read.

The police department said Workman used her Taser to subdue the person but accidentally shocked firefighter Rickey Wagoner.

So, as one does in these situations, the officer gave Wagoner a cake that said, “Sorry I tased you!”

It seemed to have smoothed things over.