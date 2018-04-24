Creative teenager searching for family “that would actually care for me”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A.J., like most typical teenagers, loves playing video games and hopes he can use his skills in the future.

"I want to be an architect, video game making or a musician," A.J. said.

The 15-year-old has been at four schools within the past two years he's been in DHS custody, but said he just likes learning.

"I really like math and science," he said. "I'm not really an English person."

Although those are his favorite subjects, his passion is art. In fact, he told his case worker he would love to get an art degree one day.

A.J. showcased a self-portrait he drew and is also working on mixing his own rap music.

"I don't listen to rap. I make rap because, if you listen to rap, you might think about their lyrics and come into yours,” A.J. said.

He's also a positive teenager, seeing the beauty in even the creepiest of critters.

"The reason I like scorpions is just how it looks and how it survives," he said.

A.J.'s lived at a shelter and boy's home and said he may go to a foster home next. However, he said that could be prevented if he gets adopted.

"I really want another family that would actually care for me,” he said. "If they support me in any way for college, for school, basically a normal family."

A.J. said he would do well with siblings and is open to traditional or nontraditional parents as long as it offers one thing.

"Yeah, it doesn't really matter as long as it's a family," he said.

For more information on adopting A.J., call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398 and tell him you saw A.J. on this segment.

