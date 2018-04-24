ESPN sources: Baker Mayfield could be first overall pick in the NFL Draft

After the season came to an end with the Sooners’ overtime loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl, NFL analysts began discussing what was next for the quarterback.

While he is obviously talented, many were concerned about whether teams would take a chance on him because of his antics off of the field.

After beating Ohio State at home 31-16, Mayfield attempted to plant an OU flag in the middle of the “O” at midfield as a celebration.

Two days later, Mayfield went before reporters and apologized for his actions.

Mayfield had to make another apology following his actions during the Kansas game. While OU was on its way to a blowout win over Kansas, Mayfield stunned coaches when he made a crude gesture on the sidelines.

“What I did today, tonight was unacceptable. I am a competitive player but what I did is unacceptable so I apologize. It’s disrespectful, it’s not the example I want to set, it’s not the legacy I want to leave at OU, so I truly do apologize,” Mayfield said. As punishment, Mayfield did not start against West Virginia and was not listed as a captain.

In an article published in The Players’ Tribune, Mayfield went on to explain that his passion for the game can lead to bad decisions.

“The truth is, I’m always going to remember what it was like being that kid who was too small to even be given a second look. I’m going to remember what it feels like to be doubted and how amazing it feels to overcome that doubt. In order to be my best, I need to play with an edge,” he wrote. “Sometimes my passion has been mistaken for immaturity- and there definitely were some moments when I was out of line that I ultimately apologized for. But these past four years, I was living out my lifelong dream, and I’m proud that I did it on my terms.”

Last week, Mayfield made his way on to the regional cover of Sports Illustrated as the magazine calls him ‘2018’s Most Fascinating NFL Prospect.’

Many analysts suggested that Mayfield would likely be a first round draft pick, but new reports suggest he may go higher than most anticipated.

ESPN reports that Mayfield has “definitely” been a consideration for the first pick of the NFL Draft, which belongs to the Cleveland Browns.

A league source told ESPN that the former Oklahoma quarterback cannot be ruled out as a possibility for the top overall selection.

The NFL Draft will be held from April 26 to April 28.