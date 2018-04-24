× Fire crews close to 100 percent containment of western Oklahoma wildfires

WOODWARD, Okla. – As firefighters are getting even more of the wildfires in western Oklahoma contained, they are hoping additional rain will help control even more of the blaze.

For the past two weeks, firefighters from across the country have been battling the 34 Complex fire in Woodward County. The blaze began on April 12 as three fires in Woodward and Harper counties subsequently burned together as a result of the high winds and low humidity.

As strong winds continued to push the fires toward dry grasses and brush, firefighters from across the country came to help. Fire crews and equipment from Georgia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Washington, California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia, Mississippi, and Louisiana came to fight the blaze.

In all, the 34 Complex fire has burned 62,481 acres and is about 98 percent contained.

While most of the fire is contained, fire officials say they are still patrolling fire lines to make sure it doesn’t spread. Oklahoma Forestry Services says they will continue to downsize the number of out-of-state firefighters so they can return to their home units.

The Rhea Fire in Dewey County, which is the largest wildfire in the state, has burned 286,742 acres and is about 87 percent contained.

Oklahoma Forestry Services say that although fire conditions are still present, firefighters are working to prevent the fire from gaining additional fuel.