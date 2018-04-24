Game Four: Thunder Fall 113-96, Jazz Take 3-1 Series Lead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their second consecutive game in Salt Lake City to fall 3-1 to the Utah Jazz.

The Thunder led by six at the end of the first quarter, but in the second quarter the Jazz flipped the script, taking a six point lead into half and never looking back. OKC was outscored 32-21 in the third quarter. The Thunder finished with a season low 10 assists for the entire game.

Paul George led the Thunder with 32 points (9-21 shooting). Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists. Rookie Donovan Mitchell led the way for his squad with 33 points. Joe Ingles added 20 for the Jazz.

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered game four against the Utah Jazz with a near "must-win" scenario on the line, but game five in Oklahoma City is truly must win with elimination at stake.

The Thunder are 0-4 in series which they trail 3-1.

Game five tips off at 8:30 PM CT on Wednesday in Chesapeake Energy Arena.