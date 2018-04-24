“It’s only God and no one else,” Newcastle teen defies odds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE, Okla. - At 10 p.m. Tuesday night, we are checking back in with a teenage boy who's been in the fight of his life for months.

You might be familiar with his story from Facebook. His page 'Pray For Caleb' has more than 50,000 followers.

People all over the world are praying for a miraculous recovery for the teenage athlete from Newcastle, Oklahoma.

News 4's Ali Meyer traveled to Denver, Colorado for this story.

December 19, Caleb Freeman, 16, and his younger brother, Clayton Freeman, 14, got into a terrible wreck. Their pick-up was T-boned by a semi on I-35.

Both boys survived, but Caleb was left with a traumatic brain injury. The wreck caused catastrophic damage to the control-center of his body.

Doctors said he might never wake up. The Freemans said #butGod.

Caleb's dad, Jeremy Freeman, is the pastor at First Baptist Church in Newcastle. He and his wife, Emily, find hope in healing. They believe their son's best days are not behind him but ahead.

One month after the wreck, on January 15, Caleb was airlifted to Craig Hospital in Denver. Craig Hospital specializes in treating traumatic brain injury.

Caleb is fighting his way back.

His brain is re-wiring itself, forging new pathways every single day.

"It's only God and no one else," Caleb told News 4. "All the healing is because of him. All the progress is because of God."

At 10 p.m. Tuesday, you'll hear more from Caleb and see how far he has come.

Also, Meyer will introduce you to the truck driver who hit Caleb's truck and the good Samaritan who said Caleb's miraculous recovery saved his soul.