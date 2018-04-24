Police believe Oklahoma woman reportedly kidnapped from her home is safe

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Police believe a woman who was reportedly kidnapped from her home following a domestic dispute is safe.

Police say Morgan Rower, 29, was forcibly taken from her Broken Arrow home late Monday night by Justin Korf, 36.

According to KJRH, police officers were called to the home around 9:30 p.m. on the report of a domestic dispute and possible kidnapping.

Police say Korf interfered with the 911 call.

Korf allegedly took the woman and drove south in a white 1999 white Dodge Durango, with the Oklahoma license plate BAX-210.

Tuesday afternoon, police said they have received information that Rower is safe; however, they are still working to gather more information and discover her whereabouts.

Rower is a white female, approximately 5’2″ and 102lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Korf is a white male, 6’2” and 175lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see the vehicle, do not approach it and call police immediately.