Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Relay details, Part 1

OKLAHOMA CITY-Thank you for running in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Relay.

Hi, I’m Samantha Bentson your relay chairman. And I’m Keelee Bright, your vice chair.

We Run to Remember and celebrate the lives of the 168 people killed in the Oklahoma City bombing and those who were changed forever.

We want you to have a successful race experience so here’s some important information for race day.

Your relay packet contains a bib for each team member. Your entire team will have the same number and everyone must wear a bib. Wear it on the front where it’s most visible.

Your team’s official time will be tracked by a chip worn around your ankle and handed off to the next team member at each exchange.

Relay transportation is provided by the Memorial Marathon. Buses will leave from the Downtown Embark station at 5th and Hudson starting at 5:30 a-m- for exchange 2, 6:00 a-m- for exchange 3, 6:30 a-m- for exchange 4 and at 7:00 a-m- for exchange 5.

We strongly urge runners use the shuttle bus since early road closures and parking restrictions make it difficult to park or be dropped off at your relay exchange. If you plan to park or be dropped off, arrive early before the road closures.

Relay Exchange 2 at NW 36 and Walker has parking on the north side of the church only. You must access this exchange from the north on Walker Avenue.

Another important detail about relay Exchange 2 – the second relay runner cannot be at the Start Line as the race begins and get to relay exchange 2 in time for their run.

Relay 3 at Classen Boulevard and NW 73rd Street has virtually no parking. You must approach this exchange from the south on Classen from NW 63rd Street. There is no parking lot at this exchange.

For Relay 4 at Lake Hefner, parking is only available south of the intersection of Portland and Lake Hefner Drive – you’ll need to walk to the exchange from there.

And Relay 5, located on the southwest corner of Grand Boulevard and NW 63rd Street has limited parking. You can only reach this exchange from the east on NW 63rd Street.

For safety reasons, you cannot exit any of the parking lots until all runners have cleared the Exchange and that could be a few hours. So our advice is to take a shuttle to your relay exchange.

Buses will run continuously until the relay stop shuts down. Flags at each relay stop will show you where you can catch the shuttle bus back downtown.

After attending the National Marathon Safety and Security Summit, new safety rules are in place this year. Working with the Oklahoma City Police Department, backpacks, ruck packs, hydration vests, air tanks and any other bag that go across runner’s shoulders are prohibited.

Backpacks will not be allowed on the buses and there is no gear check at any of the relay exchange stops.

Running belts, transparent hand-held bottles and clip-on water bottles under one liter are allowed.

You’ll find water stops along the entire course and at the finish line.

Every relay exchange will have marathon volunteers and captains able to answer questions and notify the right people if there’s an emergency.

Relay exchanges are mini “finish lines” for the runner of that particular leg. Appropriate finish line food and hydration are available for team members completing their part of the relay.

Flags, relay signage, and arrows will point the way at all exchanges. And that army of volunteers will not let any team runner miss the area where those all-important chips are exchanged.