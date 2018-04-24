× Oklahoma City police called to gruesome scene following reported stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officers were called to a gruesome scene following a reported assault in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were called to a home along N.E. 14th St. after the victims told dispatchers they were assaulted.

When police arrived at the home, they found two people covered in blood. One of the victims told officers that her ex-boyfriend, Cory Black, kicked in her back door and attacked her current boyfriend.

The victim told police that she had dated Black for years, but they had been broken up for quite some time. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said she was on the couch with her current boyfriend when Black allegedly kicked in the door.

She told police Black attacked her boyfriend and stabbed him, and she was pushed when she tried to intervene.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers found a couch in the home with “large blood spots on it, blood on the floors and walls of the hallway, and a trail of blood and footprints leading from the hallway through the kitchen and out the back door.”

Police also noticed that the back door had been kicked in and an aluminum baseball bat with blood on it was on the floor.

One of the victims said he hit Black with the baseball bat as he was being stabbed.

A short time later, officers learned that Black had called for an ambulance to take him to the hospital for his injuries. Once he was released from the hospital, Black was arrested on two counts of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of first-degree burglary.