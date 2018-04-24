× Oklahoma fire department receives donated tanker truck to battle wildfires

KILDARE, Okla. – For weeks, fire crews across the state have been battling wildfires in western Oklahoma.

Dry conditions, low humidity and strong winds played a major role in allowing fires to spread across county lines, especially in western Oklahoma.

Although fire crews almost have complete control of the 34 Complex fire and the Rhea Fire, it didn’t come without sacrifice.

Two people died as a result of the fires, and dozens of homes have been destroyed by the blaze. Ranchers and farmers have also lost hundreds of heads of cattle and equipment as the fires tore through their land.

However, residents and ranchers weren’t the only ones to lose necessary equipment to the flames.

In the middle of fires in their district, Kildare Fire Department’s driveline snapped on their only tanker. As a result, the transmission casing cracked and the power time-out shaft going to the pump broke.

On Friday, Dolese Bros. Co. donated a new truck to the Kildare Fire Department so they can continue fighting fires.

“Dolese is proud to deliver to the community of Kildare during their fight against the wildfires in rural Oklahoma,” Dolese Community Relations Director Kermit Frank said. “If we have a truck available when one is requested, we do our best to deliver.”

Company representatives handed the keys to a 2006 Sterling truck chassis to Kildare Fire Department Chief Travis Harris.

“The Kildare Fire Department is grateful for Dolese’s donation of a 2006 Sterling truck chassis to replace the department’s 40-year-old tanker truck,” Harris said. “Dolese has given my department peace of mind about our ability to effectively keep our community safe from the current wildfire and future fires. This truck will be a great asset to the fire department and community of Kildare.”