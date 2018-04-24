× Oklahoma inmate missing since December captured in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma prison officials say an inmate who walked away from a prison in eastern Oklahoma four months ago has been apprehended in Tulsa.

The state Department of Corrections says 29-year-old Troy Peiffer was captured Monday night. Officials say Peiffer was incarcerated at the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Le Flore County when he walked away on Dec. 16.

Peiffer had been living homeless in the Tulsa area when a nonprofit organization reported that a man matching his description had been using its services under an assumed name.

Prison records indicate that Peiffer was incarcerated for failing to register as a sex offender in Oklahoma County. His sex offense conviction occurred in Pennsylvania.

The Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center is a minimum-security facility with a capacity of 730 inmates.