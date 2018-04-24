Oklahoma state agents seize computers from youth pastor’s home in search of child pornography

PRAGUE, Okla. – Investigators in Oklahoma seized computers from a reported youth pastor’s home in search of child pornography.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents and police officers with the Prague Police Department teamed up to search the home of a reported youth pastor as part of a child pornography investigation on Monday, the Shawnee News-Star reports.

State agents told the Shawnee News-Star that the OSBI received a tip that the youth pastor had allegedly been hacking into email accounts and Facebook pages belonging to minors.

The youth pastor was also allegedly asking minors to send nude photographs and threatening those who didn’t, the special agent said.

“We’re not sure how many victims,” may be involved, OSBI Assistant Special Agent Adam Whitney said about this case, but said agents believe most are local to the area. “This is still an ongoing investigation.”

Several computers were seized from the home.

No one has been arrested and charges have not been filed at this time.

State officials did not identify the person they are investigating.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information that could assist in this investigation should call the OSBI Tip Line, 1-800-522-8017 or contact the Prague Police Department.