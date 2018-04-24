1 killed after tanker truck crashes on I-40

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - Officials said one person has been killed after a tanker truck crashed on I-40 in Canadian County.

Tuesday morning, a tanker truck was traveling westbound on I-40 near Country Club Rd. when it went off the road and crashed, leaving one man dead.

"Witnesses said there wasn't any sign of over-correcting or - just straight off the road," said Trooper Mat Conway with OHP.

"When we arrived on scene, we saw that a tanker truck had left I-40, exited the road and crashed into a creek," said Captain Mike Lloyd with the El Reno Fire department.

Officials said the engine started small fires around the scene, and the creek was contaminated.

"We had a little bit of a diesel spill, and whatever they had hauling in that trailer got into the creek and they're going to go ahead and pump that out," Conway said.

OHP also said the tanker was carrying saltwater for an oil company.

The fire department built a small dam to prevent chemicals from getting into Lake El Reno.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Water was also pumped out of the creek during the cleanup process.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not released the victim's identity.