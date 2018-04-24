OSBI: Part-time youth pastor is subject of investigation

PRAGUE, Okla. – Agents are investigating a case involving a part-time youth pastor who allegedly asked for inappropriate photographs from children.

On Feb. 1, Shawnee police officers requested help from agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation regarding a computer crimes case.

Investigators allege that the subject of the investigation worked at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee and was accessing a victim’s social media account without permission.

He was also allegedly asking for inappropriate photographs or videos from juveniles.

Officials say the subject of the investigation was also a part-time youth pastor at a Prague church.

On April 23, agents served a search warrant at a home in Prague and seized multiple electronic devices from the home.

So far, no arrests were made and no charges have been requested of the district attorney’s office at this time.

If you have any information on the case, call OSBI at (800) 522-8017.