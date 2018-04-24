× Police investigate possible homicide near OU

NORMAN, Okla. – Police said they are investigating a possible homicide near the University of Oklahoma.

The Norman Police Department responded to a report of a homicide just after 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Dewey Avenue.

Officers are looking for a man who ran from the scene. He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and 275 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

A short time later, officials identified the person of interest at Joe Alliniece.

UPDATE: NPD is looking for Joe Alliniece in connection with the ongoing homicide investigation. He was last seen running from the scene in all black clothing. Anyone with info about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/6RaYez4nV5 — Norman Police (@normanokpd) April 24, 2018

OU said the suspect is potentially armed and was last seen running north from the Emerald Greens Apartments. It also advised avoiding the golf course area on campus.

OU Alert: 3:41 PM Reported Law Enforcement emergency. Involves search for suspect in connection with homicide.Suspect is potentially armed & described as black male wearing black tshirt & black shorts;6' 275lbs. Suspect last seen running north from Emerald Greens Apt Avoid Area — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 24, 2018

OU Alert: 3:09 PM Reported Law Enforcement emergency Golf Course Area. Avoid Area. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 24, 2018

OU later said authorities have cleared the golf course and surrounding areas, where the reported homicide took place.

If you have any information on the crime, call 911.

OU Alert: 5:37pm Authorities have cleared golf course and surrounding areas where reported homicide took place. Call 911 with any additional info on suspect. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 24, 2018