Police investigate possible homicide near OU
NORMAN, Okla. – Police said they are investigating a possible homicide near the University of Oklahoma.
The Norman Police Department responded to a report of a homicide just after 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Dewey Avenue.
Officers are looking for a man who ran from the scene. He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and 275 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.
A short time later, officials identified the person of interest at Joe Alliniece.
OU said the suspect is potentially armed and was last seen running north from the Emerald Greens Apartments. It also advised avoiding the golf course area on campus.
OU later said authorities have cleared the golf course and surrounding areas, where the reported homicide took place.
If you have any information on the crime, call 911.