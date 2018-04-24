Registered sex offender arrested at Oklahoma park

ARDMORE, Okla. – A registered sex offender is back behind bars after police say he was caught harassing children at a park.

Authorities say 54-year-old Kevin Fowler was convicted of three driving under the influence charges and second-degree rape. He was released from prison in 2015 and is registered as a sex offender.

On Sunday afternoon, police were called to Central Park in Ardmore after witnesses said Fowler was harassing children.

Bill Berry says he was at a friend’s house near the park when two young girls ran to him for help.

“They were scared. One was crying a little bit,” Berry said. “They said a man was messing with them and touched them and said he liked kids.”

Berry says the girls told him that they were trying to get a drink of water from the fountain but Fowler wouldn’t let them.

At that point, Berry told KXII that he went to the park and confronted Fowler.

“I said, ‘Are you messing with these kids?’ And he said, ‘Those are my kids.’ And I said, ‘No, they’re not.’ And he squared off with me and I took him down and held him down,” Berry said.

Authorities arrived and took Fowler, who they say was intoxicated, into custody.