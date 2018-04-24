× Republican leaders reach deal on Oklahoma agency spending

OKLAHOMA CITY – Republican legislative leaders have reached an agreement on a spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year that increases overall spending by more than 10 percent and gives virtually all state agencies a boost in funding.

The $7.6 million general appropriations bill is set to be considered in the full Senate on Wednesday and the House later this week.

It includes nearly $500 million in new spending for public schools, an increase of nearly 20 percent for education that mostly funded teacher pay hikes and was the subject of statewide teacher walkouts.

Most state agencies will see budget increases ranging from 2 percent to 6 percent, with some larger boosts in spending for the Department of Corrections, district attorneys and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the state’s Medicaid agency.