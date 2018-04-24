Still have a Toys ‘R’ Us gift cards? Company offering game play for gift cards

OKLAHOMA CITY – It came as a surprise to many shoppers across the country.

Six months ago, Toys ‘R’ Us filed for bankruptcy. Earlier this year, shoppers learned that the company planned to sell off or close all of its 800 stores across the United States.

Store shelves cleared of popular items, leaving many people with gift cards they cannot use.

The last day to use a Toys ‘R’ Us gift was on April 21, but another company is telling customers to hang on to those cards.

Main Event Entertainment announced that guests can bring any unused Toys ‘R’ Us gift card to their business and exchange it for $20 in game play.

Organizers say guests will receive one $20 FUNcard for each gift card, regardless of value remaining on the card. The offer is limited to two gift cards per person, per day.

“We wanted to take a challenging situation and make it more positive for our guests,” said Brendan Mauri, Senior Director of Marketing at Main Event Entertainment. “We understand that parents and kids all across the country were upset by the closing of one of their favorite retail brands, so we wanted to offer a silver lining to them by turning their expired gift cards into $20 of pure fun!”

The exchange program is available through May 31.