University unveils statue honoring OU President David Boren

NORMAN, Okla. – The president of the University of Oklahoma is being honored with his own statue ahead of his upcoming retirement.

In September, OU President David Boren announced that he would be retiring at the end of June.

“I’ve always understood there would come a time when I should pass the baton to a new president,” said Boren during a news conference at the Donald W. Reynolds Performing Arts Center. “I’ve thought long and hard about what is best for our university. I have wanted the transition to occur when the university was at its maximum strength. I believe that the right time has come.”

Boren has served as the university’s president for the past 23 years, and has also served in the Oklahoma Legislature. He is the first person in state history to have served as Governor of Oklahoma, U.S. Senator and President of the University of Oklahoma.

As his retirement draws near, university officials are working to make sure that his legacy is memorialized.

Last week, university officials unveiled a statue in his honor.

University officials say he will continue to teach a political science class after his retirement.