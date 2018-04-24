Woman suspected of trying to abduct babies from hospitals in two states arrested

Police have arrested a woman believed to have visited neonatal units of hospitals in the Carolinas “possibly in attempts to abduct a child.”

Linda Mae Everett, 36, visited a women and children’s hospital in Wilmington, NC, on April 5th, but was denied entry at a check-in desk where all visitors must present photo identification, reports the News & Observer.

Undeterred, Everett made her way to patient care areas anyway, says a rep for the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was reportedly stopped and questioned when she was spotted without a visitor’s badge.

While the hospital says there was no attempt to remove an infant, per the Wilmington Star-News, police fear that was Everett’s plan. Following warrants for her arrest, she was taken into custody in High Point, some 200 miles from Wilmington, on Tuesday, reports ABC11.

She faces three counts of felony breaking and entering and one count of misdemeanor larceny tied to the April 5th incident.

Police say Everett also faces one count of misdemeanor larceny tied to an incident in Brunswick County. She is out on bond, reports WWAY. (This woman admitted kidnapping a newborn 20 years ago.)

