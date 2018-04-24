“You could have killed her,” Hit-and-run victim’s family pleads for justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Family members are asking for help finding the person responsible for severely injuring their loved one.

"You should have just stayed there and been a man," said the victim's daughter, Whitney. "You could have killed her."

According to a police report, Regina Kutchfar was walking out of 'The Nova' gas station on Friday afternoon when the suspect backed out of a parking spot, hitting her. Instead of stopping, witnesses said the driver took off, leaving Kutchfar in bad shape.

"Just makes me upset," Whitney said.

Whitney said her mother suffered broken ribs and a fractured elbow as a result of the hit-and-run.

Doctors tell the family Kutchfar will need at least 20 more days in a rehabilitation facility, as well as surgery to repair her elbow.

Now, the family is desperately trying to find whoever is responsible.

"But, he could have killed her, though," said Whitney.

Whitney and her boyfriend, James, live out-of-town and said they have no way to get to Oklahoma City to see her mother.

"Every time she sees her or talks to her, she goes in tears," James said.

It's a tough pill to swallow when they just want to take care of the woman who has taken such good care of them.

"She would go above and beyond for her," James said.

Now, they're focused on justice.

"Just want him caught," Whitney said.

A witness who called 911 left before police got there but said the suspect was driving a gray Kia with partial Oklahoma tag number 'CFN53.'

If you have any information, call the Oklahoma City Police Department.