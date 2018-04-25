All joking aside… Uranus smells like rotten eggs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) - A new space study was conducted and has revealed a new theory about the planet Uranus.

All joking aside, it really does stink!

According to scientists, Uranus smells like rotten eggs.

A new study suggests clouds in the planet's atmosphere are composed of hydrogen sulfide, the molecule that makes rotten eggs smell so badly.

How did experts sniff out this new info from roughly 1.6 billion miles away?

Using a spectrometer on NASA's Gemini Telescope in Hawaii, researchers observed Uranus' cloud cover, which is where they spotted the signature of hydrogen sulfide.

However, experts say if anyone were to travel to Uranus, they wouldn't have to endure the stench - suffocation and minus 200-degree atmospheric conditions would likely kill them first.