Backyard block party raising money for adults with disabilities at care facility

OKARCHE, Okla. – Citizens are invited to attend a block party to support an Oklahoma care facility.

The Center of Family Love is hosting its first Backyard Block Party on Friday, April 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Okarche.

The block party works to bring awareness to the Love Challenge, which encourages groups and churches across Oklahoma to adopt a resident and raise money on their behalf.

The event will feature live music, comedic routines, food trucks, volleyball, face painting, corn hole and other games.

Tickets are $5 for students 18-years-old and under, and $10 for adults.

“To be a part of this event means that I’ve helped start something that won’t just impact people this one time, but leave a lasting impact on the residents and to me that means so much because I’ve been able to help so many people,” said Jacob Edwards, CFL Teen Board President and senior at Bishop McGuinness High School.

The proceeds for the block party will benefit the 130 adults who call the Center of Family Love their home.

“We cannot provide the 24-hour specialized care needed for the adults we serve without the support of our community and friends,” said CEO of the Center of Family Love, Debbie Espinosa. “This Block Party is an amazing outreach effort by our Teen Board members and we are so touched by their dedication to help our residents.”