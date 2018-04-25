× Cleveland County accepting applications for new Community Advisory Board

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A local sheriff’s office is seeking applicants for a new Community Advisory Board.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is forming the Community Advisory Board to reduce crime, and enhance the quality of life for citizens throughout the county.

“This will be the first sheriff’s office in the state of Oklahoma that has a Community Advisory Board,” said Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson.

Training and education of board members will include a startup plan, orientation, sessions with the sheriff’s office components and other criminal justice subcommittees.

Gibson says that officials will discuss several issues like uses of force, significant events and detention rates with members of the board.

“Sometimes in law enforcement, you see things through the eyes of law enforcement, so this brings an outside set of eyes onto the operations, which hopefully, can create good dialogue back and forth. So we have a better understanding of what the citizens’ needs are, and hopefully they have a better understanding of maybe why we do something that they don’t understand,” Gibson said.

Organizers say nine to 15 members will be selected to meet quarterly to provide open communication, education and maintain standards for accountability through implementation of best practices.

Members of the Community Advisory Board will be selected through an application process, which runs through May 16. Applications must be turned into the sheriff’s office by 5 p.m. on May 16.

Applications are available at the following locations:

South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce

Moore Chamber of Commerce

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

Cleveland County Detention Center on Franklin

Noble City Hall

Slaughterville City Hall

Lexington City Hall

Little Axe Community Center.

Any resident of Cleveland County can apply to be on the board, as long as they are not involved in litigation against the county.

“We really want a wide cross-section of citizens to apply,” Gibson said. “We would like a large pool of applicants because we want people engaged in what’s going on with the detention center and the sheriff’s office. And this program will help us bring together a cross-section of citizens that represent every community in Cleveland County and give them a voice in the operations of the sheriff’s office.”