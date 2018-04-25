Court documents detail security video of alleged Del City murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - Police say they now have video of an alleged murder that happened during a family barbecue over the weekend.

Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of S.E. 27th St. shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance call. When officers arrived, they spotted Frank Reynolds driving away.

"They spotted a pickup racing down the road, so they pulled him over and got him in custody," said Del City Police Maj. Ted Kleber on Sunday.

Reynolds' son-in-law, 27-year-old Joseph Groh, was found alive on the back porch with a gunshot wound to the chest, but died not long after paramedics arrived.

Reynolds is being held in the the Oklahoma County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. Bond has not been set.

Police say Groh was at the home with his wife and two children for a family barbecue when, according to court records, witnesses said, "there was a verbal or physical altercation" between Reynolds, 59, and Groh.

While on scene, officers discovered security cameras in the kitchen, pointing in the direction of the back porch.

"We're getting a warrant right now for the DVR so we can get into it and get what actually happened right inside the kitchen," Kleber said. "It looked like everything happened right there in the kitchen."

Del City police said Wednesday the department isn't releasing the video. However, recent court filings provide some details of what officers found on the cameras.

A Del City officer testified in a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday that the video shows Groh enter the home through the rear sliding patio door. When Reynolds "appears in the kitchen and fires" one round from a .44 caliber black powder revolver in an "upward direction and then [Reynolds] fires the fatal shot without provocation, striking [Groh] in the chest." Groh then collapsed on the back porch, where he later died.

Police say Reynolds doesn't have a criminal history with the department, other than alcohol and traffic municipal violations, and disturbance calls involving his son-in-law, Groh.

"They always argue," said Kleber. "It's a family dispute between those two ad it's constant bickering, back and forth."