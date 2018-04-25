Dippin’ Dots CEO arrested for DUI after allegedly crashing into Edmond homes

EDMOND, Okla. – A well-known Oklahoma City businessman was taken into custody after he allegedly crashed into two houses in Edmond.

On April 8, an Edmond officer was driving northbound on N. Boulevard toward E. Covell Rd. when he saw power lines arcing and a power line down. He pulled over and noticed that a white car had crashed into a house in the 2500 block of N. Broadway.

According to the police report, the vehicle had crashed into a power line pole, crashed through an iron fence and then hit two separate homes.

Authorities say the driver of the car, 38-year-old Stephen Scott Fischer, was not injured but was stuck due to how his vehicle was pinned against the house.

The affidavit states that Fischer admitted to drinking a few mixed drinks at a ‘Dancing for a Miracle’ event in Oklahoma City. Officials say Fischer believed he was near N.W. 122nd St. and Western Ave. when the crash occurred.

“I asked [Fischer] about the accident and he said he did not remember anything from the accident and could not remember how the accident happened,” the report read.

While speaking with firefighters, the affidavit says that Fischer was “swaying back and forth, his speech was slowed and slurred.”

Fischer was arrested on a complaint of driving under the influence and taken to a local hospital.

While at the hospital, officers say Fischer was cooperative and said, “Thank you for what you do” multiple times. He also told officers that he “understood that you are just doing your job.”

Fischer is known for being the current CEO of Dippin’ Dots.