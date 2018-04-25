Edmond counselor warning others after almost falling for scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - An Edmond counselor is sounding the alarm after she almost fell for an elaborate scam.

Dr. Lori Crowson, a licensed counselor in Edmond, says a man claiming to be a deputy sheriff for Cleveland County, called and told her there was a warrant for her arrest for failure to appear for jury duty.

Crowson says the man was belligerent and told her she had to come down and pay almost $2,000 in fines to avoid being thrown in jail.

Crowson says she almost did but then came to her senses.

She says the man was very convincing and she’s warning others to look out for this scam.