Family members identify woman murdered in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — A man has been taken into custody following a homicide investigation near the University of Oklahoma.

Norman police were called to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Dewey Ave. around 3 p.m. Tuesday for a medical call. When they arrived, they later discovered a woman dead at the scene.

Family members tell News 4 that the victim is 27-year-old Brittani Rose Young.

Police say Young died from apparent trauma to the head.

Officials with the Norman Police Department say they began searching for 29-year-old Joe Alliniece after a witness reported seeing him stomp on Young’s head with his foot while she was on the floor.

Another witness reported that she heard Young screaming from the apartment before seeing Alliniece run from the scene.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Alliniece was taken into custody by Oklahoma City police near S.W. 89th St. and May Ave.

Alliniece was booked in the Cleveland County Detention Center on one count of first-degree murder.

The case remains under investigation.