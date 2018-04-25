Former Oklahoma high school teacher arrested for soliciting sexual communication with minor

DAVIS, Okla. – A former Oklahoma high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly soliciting sexual communication with a student.

Police began investigating the allegations about an inappropriate relationship between a Davis High School teacher and a student last year.

“We started hearing rumors around the first of December of a possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student,” said Davis Police Chief Dan Cooper.

Court records show a Cassandra Renae White, 34, and a 16-year-old boy, filed for a marriage license in Cleveland County on December 13, which was signed off by the teen’s father. A 16-year-old can be married with parental consent.

The next day, Thursday December 14, White was no longer employed by the Davis Public Schools.

News 4 is not naming the teen, as he is the potential victim of a sex crime.

Under Oklahoma law, a person can be charged with rape if a victim, between 16-20 years old, has a sexual relationship with a teacher, at least 18-years-old, and that teacher is employed by the same school system where the student is enrolled.

On Tuesday, April 24, White was arrested by the Davis Police Department.

She is facing charges for four counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

Bond has been denied, the police chief said.