Former soccer coach receives deferred sentence after pleading guilty to charges

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – A Pauls Valley soccer coach has pleaded guilty to charges after he was allegedly caught discussing drugs and lewd acts with a teenage girl.

In March of 2017, authorities arrested Stephen Johnson on the very soccer fields where he coached the victim.

“Obviously, we didn’t necessarily want to arrest him at the soccer fields, but it just, the timing and all played out that way,” then-Pauls Valley Police Chief Mitch McGill told News 4 in 2017. “Him being on the soccer field, I don`t think is a place he needs to be right now.”

Detectives say the investigation began after the 14-year-old’s teacher discovered inappropriate text messages between the two. Officials say the teacher initially thought the victim was texting another student, but called police after realizing she was texting her soccer coach.

According to an affidavit, the girl asked Johnson if they could “smoke Mary Jane in Pauls Valley.” Johnson allegedly “advised they could at the soccer field.”

In another conversation, police said Johnson asked the teen intimate sexual questions.

“All these cases surprise us. You know you hope that it would never happen. You know, why does a 30-something year old male need to have a relationship with a 14-year-old girl?” McGill asked.

Johnson was arrested on complaints of endeavoring to distribute a controlled dangerous substance to a minor, unlawful use of telecommunication device in the commission of a felony and making an obscene or indecent comment by telecommunication device.

Earlier this month, Johnson pleaded guilty to the charges and was given a 10-year deferred sentence. Online court records say he will also be required to spend the next 52 weekends in the Garvin County Jail.