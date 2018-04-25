Historic Comeback Keeps Thunder’s Season Alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder staged the greatest comeback in team history on Wednesday night, rallying from 25 points down to beat the Utah Jazz 107-99 in Game 5 of their first round NBA Playoffs series at Chesapeake Arena, keeping their season alive.

In the first quarter, Utah went crazy on OKC from distance. The Jazz knocked down seven three pointers. The most they've hit in a playoff quarter in 15 years. Jae Crowder had 15 points. It helped the Jazz build a five point lead after one.

In the second, Utah kept their foot on the gas and built a 15 point lead at the half.

In the third, it got downright ugly. The Thunder trailed by 25 points. OKC had the Jazz right where they wanted them. Rudy Gobert got in foul trouble and Russell Westbrook orchestrated a historic comeback.

The Thunder went on a 32-7 run to close the third quarter and tie the game at 78, then took the lead early in the fourth quarter before pulling away to win and avoid a first round series playoff loss for the second year in a row.

Russell Westbrook finished with 45 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists.

Paul George added 34 points. Those two were the only ones in double figures for the Thunder.

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Jazz. Game six is Friday night in Salt Lake City at 9:30pm.