× Oklahoma Senators pass budget for state agencies

OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate lawmakers passed a budget plan on Wednesday morning.

Senate Bill 1600, authored by Sen. Kim David, R-Wagoner, and Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, appropriates more than $7 billion to state agencies.

Part of that budget includes $2.9 billion for the Department of Education, $165 million for the Department of Transportation, $1.1 billion for the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority, $729 million for the Department of Human Services, and $517 million for the Department of Corrections.

The $7.5 billion dollar measure now goes to the House for consideration.