Mother of Oklahoma murder victim asking for answers

JENKS, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother is looking for answers after her son was murdered in Jenks.

Authorities say 21-year-old Johnathon Weatherford was found shot on the railroad tracks last Sunday near the high school campus. He died at a nearby hospital.

Following his death, Weatherford’s mother is trying to get all the information she can while living halfway across the country.

“I would love to know exactly what happened. It’s really hard to say goodbye when you don’t know. it’s hard to say goodbye to any kid without knowing the steps and what led up to it and why,” Dee Simpson told KJRH.

At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.

Weatherford is the first murder victim for the City of Jenks in four years.