Officials identify driver killed in tanker truck crash along I-40

EL RENO, Okla. – Officials have identified the driver who was killed when a tractor-trailer crashed along I-40 in Canadian County.

On Tuesday morning, a tanker truck was traveling westbound on I-40, near Country Club Rd., when it went off the road and crashed, leaving one man dead.

“When we arrived on scene, we saw that a tanker truck had left I-40, exited the road and crashed into a creek,” said Capt. Mike Lloyd, with the El Reno Fire Department.

Officials said the engine started small fires around the scene, and the creek was contaminated with saltwater. OHP officials say the truck was carrying saltwater for an oil company.

Authorities have identified the driver as 25-year-old Oges Stevenson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"Witnesses said there wasn't any sign of over-correcting or, just straight off the road," said Trooper Mat Conway, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.