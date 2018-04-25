× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly beating two people with a weight

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after allegedly beating two people with a weight.

On April 24th, just before 10 a.m., police were called to reports of a domestic assault in the 7200 block of N.W. 13th St.

When officers arrived, they found two female victims lying in the street, bleeding from their heads.

One of the victims told police Pedro Fuentes “flipped out and started beating us with a weight.”

The two women were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Fuentes was arrested and booked into jail for two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of kidnapping.