Oklahoma mother says son was left paralyzed in state prison

LEXINGTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother said her son was left paralyzed in a state prison.

Janet Woods said her son, Kenneth, was in state custody when he complained of an infected tooth.

Woods said the department of corrections failed to promptly give her son treatment until it was too late.

After being transferred to multiple facilities, she said his tooth was pulled and the infection spread to the rest of his body — leaving him paralyzed in the Lexington facility.

We have reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections about Woods’ claims and are waiting to hear back.