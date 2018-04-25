× Substitute teacher speaks out after finding the N-word inside book in Oklahoma elementary classroom

MOORE, Okla. – A substitute teacher is speaking out after finding the N-word inside a book in an Oklahoma elementary classroom.

Shad Certain recently substitute taught at Sante Fe Elementary School in Moore.

Students were reading the 1976 novel titled ‘Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry.’

Certain said the book used the N-word multiple times and he feels that is inappropriate for students to hear at school, especially elementary students.

Other people we spoke with said they feel, while the word may be ugly, students need to learn the history of it and why it’s offensive.

Certain said the principal told him the book is approved by the district and it’s part of history.

We called the district, and they have not yet returned our calls.