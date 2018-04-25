Teen recovering from traumatic brain injury after being hit by car while skateboarding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - A teenager, who was critically injured in a car accident late last year, is making a miraculous recovery, according to his doctors.

After the 14-year-old boy was hit by a car while skateboarding, authorities struggled to identify him and notify his parents.

That is, until a Facebook post featuring his skateboard helped them find his mother.

When she caught up to him, he had already undergone surgery and was in critical condition, suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

Since that day in November when he was hit near S.E. 59th and Sunnylane, Gavin Smith has made remarkable progress and is now getting to go home.

The teen, who couldn't walk or talk after the accident, is getting closer to being able to do both of those things, which doesn't come as a surprise to those who know him best.

"I like to work," Gavin said.

His work ethic was on display Tuesday at The Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital.

The teen's progress is even amazing his physical therapist.

"He is truly a miracle," said his therapist, Jenny Reisz. "He requested four laps yesterday, so he's doing really great."

Before his accident, Gavin was your typical busy young athlete, playing offense and defense on the football field.

He also played basketball and ran track at Norman North High School, where he dreamed of one day being an athlete just down the street at the University of Oklahoma.

"He loves to be fast, and they called him 'G-Speed,'" said his mom, Jessica Smith. "That was his nickname."

Jessica said she can tell, by the speed of her son's recovery, he's ready to run again.

"He's coachable, loves a cheerleader and I was both," Jessica said.

But, getting back in the game isn't Gavin's only goal.

"I want to rap," he said.

Gavin had released two mixtapes before his accident and hopes to get back to walking, talking and rapping very soon.

"The end of the summer," Gavin said.

But, first, he gets to go home.

"He's my little man of the house," his mom said.

If you'd like to follow Gavin's progress, you can visit a Facebook page his mom has created for him.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical expenses.